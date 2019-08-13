Boxlight (NASDAQ: BOXL) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 13. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Boxlight EPS is expected to be around a loss of 14 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $11.72 million.

In the same quarter last year, Boxlight reported a loss per share of 13 cents on sales of $9.66 million. Sales would be up 21.27% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.200 -0.17 -0.13 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.460 -0.06 -0.11 -0.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Boxlight stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Boxlight is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/52022