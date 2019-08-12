JD.com's Earnings Preview
On Tuesday, Aug. 13, JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.
Earnings And Revenue
Analysts covering JD.com modeled for quarterly EPS of 7 cents on revenue of $20.89 billion.
In the same quarter last year, JD.com announced EPS of 5 cents on revenue of $18.48 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 40%. Revenue would be have grown 13.04% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|0.11
|0.1
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|0.12
|0.05
Stock Performance
Shares of JD.com were trading at $27.1 as of Aug. 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.76%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate JD.com stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
JD.com is scheduled to hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hcz3or8m
