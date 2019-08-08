On Friday, August 9, US Concrete (NASDAQ: USCR) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see US Concrete reporting earnings of 86 cents per share on revenue of $409.92 million.

US Concrete reported a per-share profit of $1.08 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $404.20 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 20.37% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 1.42% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.070 0.57 1.25 1.37 EPS Actual 0.000 0.43 0.73 1.08

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate US Concrete stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

US Concrete is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a5m5cx7p