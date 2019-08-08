On Friday, August 9, Twin Disc (NASDAQ: TWIN) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Twin Disc earnings will be near 26 cents per share on sales of $72.85 million, according to analysts.

Twin Disc earnings in the same period a year ago was 63 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $73.77 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 58.73% decrease for the company. Revenue would have fallen 1.25% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.420 0.3 -0.06 0.48 EPS Actual 0.340 0.31 0.24 0.63

Stock Performance

Shares of Twin Disc were trading at $11.79 as of August 7. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 55.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Twin Disc stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Twin Disc is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=135642