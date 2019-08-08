Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q2 Earnings Preview For TerraForm Power
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 08, 2019 2:24pm   Comments
Share:

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, August 9. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on TerraForm Power management projections, analysts predict EPS of 5 cents on revenue of $274.82 million.

In the same quarter last year, TerraForm Power reported an EPS loss of 13 cents on revenue of $179.89 million. Revenue would be up 52.77% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate -0.040 -0.07 -0.04  
EPS Actual -0.070 -0.07 -0.16 -0.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 51.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on TerraForm Power stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

TerraForm Power is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b43qfhs4

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (TERP)

Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday
Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning
New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning
5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday
Stocks that Broke 52-Week Highs Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Preview: Tecnoglass Q2 Earnings

Q2 Earnings Outlook For E W Scripps