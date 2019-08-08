TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, August 9. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on TerraForm Power management projections, analysts predict EPS of 5 cents on revenue of $274.82 million.

In the same quarter last year, TerraForm Power reported an EPS loss of 13 cents on revenue of $179.89 million. Revenue would be up 52.77% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.040 -0.07 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.070 -0.07 -0.16 -0.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 51.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on TerraForm Power stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

TerraForm Power is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b43qfhs4