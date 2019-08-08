Q2 Earnings Outlook For E W Scripps
On Friday, August 9, The E W Scripps (NYSE: SSP) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts are predicting E W Scripps will report a loss of 2 cents per share on revenue of $337.73 million.
In the same quarter last year, E W Scripps announced EPS of 10 cents on revenue of $283.39 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 120% decrease for the company. Revenue would be up 19.17% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|-0.060
|0.65
|0.2
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|-0.040
|0.56
|0.24
|0.1
Stock Performance
Over the past 52-week period, shares of E W Scripps have declined 0.62%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on E W Scripps stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
E W Scripps is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/295k5zq5