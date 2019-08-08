On Friday, August 9, The E W Scripps (NYSE: SSP) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting E W Scripps will report a loss of 2 cents per share on revenue of $337.73 million.

In the same quarter last year, E W Scripps announced EPS of 10 cents on revenue of $283.39 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 120% decrease for the company. Revenue would be up 19.17% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.060 0.65 0.2 0.08 EPS Actual -0.040 0.56 0.24 0.1

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of E W Scripps have declined 0.62%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on E W Scripps stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

E W Scripps is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/295k5zq5