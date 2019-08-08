Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) announces its next round of earnings this Friday,

August 9. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Friday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Summit Midstream Partners reporting earnings of 14 cents per share on sales of $110.02 million.

In the same quarter last year, Summit Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of 26 cents on revenue of $128.18 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be down 46.15%. Revenue would have fallen 14.17% from the same quarter last year. Summit Midstream Partners's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.25 0.18 EPS Actual 0.110 0.39 0.27 0.26

Stock Performance

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners were trading at $6.41 as of August 7. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 61.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Summit Midstream Partners stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Summit Midstream Partners is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hetprdms