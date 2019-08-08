Don't be caught off-guard: Stellus Capital Inv (NYSE: SCM) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, August 9. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Friday's Q2 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Stellus Capital Inv modeled for quarterly EPS of 31 cents on revenue of $14.18 million.

Stellus Capital Inv EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 33 cents. Revenue was $12.62 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, earnings would be down 6.06%. Revenue would be up 12.36% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.350 0.36 0.34 0.31 EPS Actual 0.340 0.42 0.39 0.33

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.09%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Stellus Capital Inv stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.