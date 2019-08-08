RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, August 9. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

RMR Group EPS is expected to be around 53 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $133.10 million.

In the same quarter last year, RMR Group reported EPS of 57 cents on revenue of $62.08 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, earnings would be down 8.62%. Sales would be up 114.39% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.570 3.23 0.5 EPS Actual 0.500 0.62 0.61 0.58

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 46.06%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on RMR Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

RMR Group is scheduled to hold a conference call at 1:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/trmt/mediaframe/30796/indexr.html