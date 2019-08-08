Lilis Energy (NYSE: LLEX) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, August 9. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Lilis Energy EPS is expected to be around a loss of 10 cents according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $21.30 million.

In the same quarter last year, Lilis Energy posted a loss of 53 cents on sales of $17.48 million. Sales would be have grown 21.83% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.110 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.350 0 -0.09 -0.53

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 92.81%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Lilis Energy stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Lilis Energy is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?linkSecurityString=78449&confirmationNumber=10133835