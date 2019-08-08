Don't be caught off-guard: Hospitality Props Tst (NYSE: HPT) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, August 9. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Friday's Q2 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Hospitality Props Tst EPS will likely be near 30 cents while revenue will be around $606.51 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Hospitality Props Tst reported EPS of $1.07 on revenue of $611.95 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be down 71.96%. Revenue would be down 0.89% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.100 0.25 EPS Actual 0.880 0.61 1.06 1.07

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Hospitality Props Tst have declined 16.78%. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Hospitality Props Tst stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Hospitality Props Tst is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fi4pbkta