On Friday, August 9, Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Enerplus modeled for quarterly EPS of 22 cents on revenue of $241.79 million.

Enerplus reported a profit of 4 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $183.28 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be up 450.00%. Sales would be have grown 31.92% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.220 0.11 0.22 0.22 EPS Actual 0.220 0.32 0.27 0.04

Stock Performance

Shares of Enerplus were trading at $5.69 as of August 7. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 57.28%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Enerplus stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Enerplus is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.