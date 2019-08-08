On Friday, August 9, CUI Global (NASDAQ: CUI) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering CUI Global have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 3 cents on revenue of $26.55 million.

In the same quarter last year, CUI Global posted an EPS loss of 11 cents on sales of $23.13 million. Revenue would be up 14.80% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.070 -0.06 -0.07 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.090 -0.1 -0.04 -0.11

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of CUI Global have declined 67.4%. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate CUI Global stock as Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

CUI Global is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tt87v8yh