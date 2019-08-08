On Friday, August 9, Cambrex (NYSE: CBM) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Cambrex EPS will likely be near 47 cents while revenue will be around $155.16 million, according to analysts.

See Also: Permira Funds To Acquire Cambrex In $2.4B Deal

Cambrex EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 74 cents. Sales were $152.05 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be down 36.49%. Sales would be have grown 2.05% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.400 1.37 0.57 0.66 EPS Actual 0.600 1.44 0.49 0.74

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Cambrex stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Cambrex is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pyo56upu