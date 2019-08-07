Market Overview

Xcel Brands Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 07, 2019 2:40pm   Comments
On Thursday, August 8, Xcel Brands (NASDAQ: XELB) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Xcel Brands earnings of 6 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $10.18 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Xcel Brands reported earnings per share of 8 cents on revenue of $8.26 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 25% decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 23.27% from the same quarter last year. Xcel Brands's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 0.050 0.05 0.07 0.08
EPS Actual 0.080 0.05 0.09 0.08

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Xcel Brands have declined 22.51%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Xcel Brands stock as Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Xcel Brands is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=135415

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

