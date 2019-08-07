Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 8. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Carrols Restaurant Group will report earnings of 13 cents per share on revenue of $368 million.

Carrols Restaurant Group reported a profit of 22 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $303.05 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 40.91% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 21.43% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.160 0.08 0.09 0.2 EPS Actual -0.290 0.05 0.09 0.22

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 41.22%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Carrols Restaurant Group stock as Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.