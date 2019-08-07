Market Overview

Q2 Earnings Outlook For Realogy Holdings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 07, 2019 2:50pm   Comments
Realogy Holdings (NYSE: RLGY) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 8. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Realogy Holdings EPS is expected to be around 82 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.73 billion.

Realogy Holdings EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1 and revenue was $1.82 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent an 18% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would have fallen 4.95% from the same quarter last year. Realogy Holdings's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate -0.650 0.12 0.94 0.98
EPS Actual -0.670 0.04 0.84 1

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 79.09%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Realogy Holdings stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

