On Thursday, August 8, Revlon (NYSE: REV) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Revlon have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 71 cents on revenue of $595.90 million.

Revlon's EPS loss in the same period a year ago was $1.54. Sales were $612.60 million. Sales would be down 2.73% from the same quarter last year. Revlon's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.730 0.15 -0.4 EPS Actual -1.200 -0.86 0.14 -1.54

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Revlon stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.