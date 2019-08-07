Market Overview

Party City Q2 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 07, 2019 2:37pm   Comments
Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 8. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Party City management projections, analysts predict EPS of 36 cents on revenue of $572.14 million.

In the same quarter last year, Party City reported earnings per share of 40 cents on revenue of $561.01 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 10%. Revenue would be up 1.98% from the year-ago period. Party City Holdco's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 0.010 1.09 0.18 0.39
EPS Actual 0.010 1.08 0.08 0.4

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 62.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Party City stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Party City is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

