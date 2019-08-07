Perrigo Co (NYSE: PRGO) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 8. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Perrigo EPS will likely be near 79 cents while revenue will be around $1.13 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Perrigo reported earnings per share of $1.22 on sales of $1.19 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 35.25%. Sales would be down 4.72% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.940 1 1.01 1.19 EPS Actual 1.070 0.97 1.09 1.22

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.11%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Perrigo stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.