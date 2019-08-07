Market Overview

A Preview Of Norwegian Cruise Line's Q2 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 07, 2019 2:35pm   Comments
Don't be caught off-guard: Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ: NCLH) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 8. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Norwegian Cruise Line analysts model for earnings of $1.26 per share on sales of $1.62 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings per share of $1.21 on revenue of $1.52 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 4.13% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 6.44% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 0.700 0.79 2.21 1.02
EPS Actual 0.830 0.85 2.27 1.21

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Norwegian Cruise Line stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

