Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 8. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Keurig Dr Pepper EPS will likely be near 29 cents while revenue will be around $2.86 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Keurig Dr Pepper posted a profit of $1.30 on sales of $1.89 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 77.69%. Revenue would be up 51.64% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.230 0.3 0.3 EPS Actual 0.250 0.3 0.3 1.3

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Keurig Dr Pepper stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Keurig Dr Pepper is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.keurigdrpepper.com