On Thursday, August 8, Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting Himax Technologies will report a loss of 3 cents per share on revenue of $170.25 million.

In the same quarter last year, Himax Technologies posted EPS of 1 cent on sales of $181.37 million. Sales would be down 6.13% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.020 0.03 0.01 0.01 EPS Actual -0.011 0.05 0.026 0.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 54.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Himax Technologies stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Himax Technologies is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wyiecbs8