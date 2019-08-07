ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 8. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

ChannelAdvisor EPS is expected to be around 1 cent, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $31.72 million.

ChannelAdvisor reported a loss of 2 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $32.66 million. Sales would have fallen 2.88% from the same quarter last year. ChannelAdvisor's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.020 0.07 -0.03 -0.1 EPS Actual 0.040 0.13 0.03 -0.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on ChannelAdvisor stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

ChannelAdvisor is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7694boqg