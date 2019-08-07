Cott (NYSE: COT) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 8. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Cott's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 10 cents and sales around $609.35 million.

Cott EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 9 cents. Sales were $603.60 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 11.11%. Sales would be up 0.95% from the year-ago period. Cott's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.030 0.04 0.13 0.1 EPS Actual -0.140 0.03 0.06 0.09

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Cott have declined 19.47%. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Cott stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cott is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2049303/CCEE4B7E05E65E552ABDFDFB7F965C5F