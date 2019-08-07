Don't be caught off-guard: Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 8. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Cumulus Media modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.67 on revenue of $277.52 million.

In the same quarter last year, Cumulus Media announced EPS of $1.76 on revenue of $285.25 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 5.11%. Sales would be down 2.71% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.180 EPS Actual 0.020 2.17 0.63 1.76 -0.17

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Cumulus Media have declined 29.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Cumulus Media stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.