Azul (NYSE: AZUL) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 8. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Azul EPS is expected to be around 24 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $703.67 million.

Azul EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 55 cents. Revenue was $558.66 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 56.36% decrease for the company. Revenue would be have grown 25.96% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.390 0.38 0.21 -0.32 EPS Actual 0.490 0.31 0.25 0.55

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 105.28%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Azul. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Azul is scheduled to hold a conference call at 12:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=00cafac6-3b0e-45de-9f23-4e369f44b0d3