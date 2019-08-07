On Thursday, August 8, AMC Entertainment Hldgs (NYSE: AMC) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see AMC Entertainment reporting earnings of 14 cents per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

AMC Entertainment Hldgs reported a profit of 17 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.44 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 17.65%. Sales would be up 1.18% on a year-over-year basis. AMC Entertainment's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.540 0.17 -0.47 0.1 EPS Actual -1.250 0.53 -0.82 0.17

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of AMC Entertainment have declined 34.57%. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on AMC Entertainment stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

AMC Entertainment is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investor.ncm.com/events