Opko Health (NYSE: OPK) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting Opko Health will report a loss of 11 cents per share on revenue of $225.07 million.

Opko Health EPS in the same period a year ago was a loss of 1 cent. Sales were $263.70 million. Sales would be down 14.65% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.090 -0.09 -0.08 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.140 -0.13 -0.05 -0.01

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Opko Health have declined 67.06%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Opko Health stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Opko Health is scheduled to hold the call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b4bq7t39