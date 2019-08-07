Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Nuance Communications modeled for quarterly EPS of 28 cents on revenue of $456.76 million.

In the same quarter last year, Nuance Communications announced EPS of 27 cents on revenue of $506.03 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 3.7%. Revenue would be down 9.74% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.250 0.28 0.27 EPS Actual 0.200 0.33 0.38 0.27

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 2.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Nuance Communications stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Nuance Communications is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.