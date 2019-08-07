Don't be caught off-guard: NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on NetEase management projections, analysts predict EPS of $2.66 on revenue of $2.77 billion.

NetEase reported a profit of $3.15 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.46 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would have fallen 15.56%. Revenue would be up 12.56% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 2.280 1.59 1.99 2.3 2.19 EPS Actual 3.480 2.66 2.55 3.15 1.61

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.92%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with NetEase. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

NetEase is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qu8vbw3i