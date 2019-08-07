Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Jack In The Box reporting earnings of $1 per share on sales of $220.35 million.

In the same quarter last year, Jack In The Box posted EPS of $1 on sales of $187.98 million. Revenue would be up 17.22% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.930 1.29 0.85 0.88 0.85 EPS Actual 0.990 1.35 0.77 1 0.8

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.3%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days.

The average rating by analysts on Jack In The Box stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.