Don't be caught off-guard: e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on e.l.f. Beauty management projections, analysts predict EPS of 6 cents on revenue of $55.32 million.

In the same quarter last year, e.l.f. Beauty announced EPS of 13 cents on revenue of $59.05 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 53.85% decrease for the company. Sales would have fallen 6.32% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.050 0.22 0.08 0.06 EPS Actual 0.060 0.3 0.17 0.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on e.l.f. Beauty stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

e.l.f. Beauty is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/elf190807Ot9MjCx9.html