Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q2 Earnings Preview For 3D Systems
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 07, 2019 8:30am   Comments
Share:

On Wednesday, August 7, 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

3D Systems's per-share loss will be near 4 cents on sales of $160.74 million, according to Wall Street analysts.

In the same quarter last year, 3D Systems posted a profit of 6 cents on sales of $176.57 million. Sales would be down 8.96% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate -0.010 0.07 0.03 0.01
EPS Actual -0.090 0.1 0.02 0.06

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of 3D Systems have declined 35.88%. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on 3D Systems stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (DDD)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2019
36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Q2 Earnings Preview For Veritone