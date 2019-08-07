Q2 Earnings Preview For 3D Systems
On Wednesday, August 7, 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.
Earnings and Revenue
3D Systems's per-share loss will be near 4 cents on sales of $160.74 million, according to Wall Street analysts.
In the same quarter last year, 3D Systems posted a profit of 6 cents on sales of $176.57 million. Sales would be down 8.96% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|-0.010
|0.07
|0.03
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|-0.090
|0.1
|0.02
|0.06
Stock Performance
Over the past 52-week period, shares of 3D Systems have declined 35.88%. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on 3D Systems stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.