Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Wolverine World Wide's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Wolverine World Wide modeled for quarterly EPS of 50 cents on revenue of $575.98 million.

In the same quarter last year, Wolverine World Wide reported EPS of 54 cents on revenue of $566.90 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 7.41% decrease for the company. Sales would be up 1.60% from the year-ago period. Wolverine World Wide's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.470 0.49 0.56 0.46 EPS Actual 0.490 0.52 0.62 0.54

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.73%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues.

The most common rating by analysts on Wolverine World Wide stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Wolverine World Wide is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.wolverineworldwide.com./