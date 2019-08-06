Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Walker & Dunlop analysts model for earnings of $1.30 per share on sales of $188.47 million.

Walker & Dunlop EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.28. Revenue was $178.20 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 1.56%. Revenue would be up 5.76% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.120 1.36 1.32 1.34 EPS Actual 1.390 1.44 1.17 1.28

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Walker & Dunlop stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.