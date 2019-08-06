On Wednesday, August 7, Unifi (NYSE: UFI) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Unifi analysts model for earnings of 10 cents per share on sales of $188.60 million.

In the same quarter last year, Unifi posted a profit of 39 cents on sales of $181.32 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 74.36% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 4.01% from the same quarter last year. Unifi's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.130 -0.06 0.27 0.24 EPS Actual -0.080 0.06 0.1 0.39

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Unifi have declined 43.24%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Unifi stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Unifi is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x6soec8p