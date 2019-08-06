Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE: TEVA) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Teva management projections, analysts predict EPS of 57 cents on revenue of $4.25 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Teva reported earnings per share of 78 cents on sales of $4.70 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be down 26.92%. Sales would be down 9.59% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.580 0.54 0.54 0.64 EPS Actual 0.600 0.53 0.68 0.78

Stock Performance

Shares of Teva were trading at $7.83 as of August 5. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 64.68%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Teva stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Teva is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://events.webeventservices.com/teva/2019/08/07/8260368%20Dial-In%20Details.pdf