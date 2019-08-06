Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Starwood Property Trust earnings of 52 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $308 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Starwood Property Trust reported EPS of 54 cents on revenue of $269.56 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 3.70% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 14.26% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.53 0.53 EPS Actual 0.280 0.54 0.53 0.54

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Starwood Property Trust have declined 0.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Starwood Property Trust stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Starwood Property Trust is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=135264