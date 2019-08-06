Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE: SPB) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings earnings of $1.24 per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.00 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

Spectrum Brands Holdings EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.76. Revenue was $945.50 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be down 29.55%. Revenue would be up 5.76% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.400 1.08 1.58 EPS Actual 0.260 -0.2 0.79 1.76

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 49.33%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Spectrum Brands Holdings stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Spectrum Brands Holdings is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2xw4icz7