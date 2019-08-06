Don't be caught off-guard: Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Owens & Minor earnings of 7 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $2.43 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Owens & Minor posted a profit of 32 cents on sales of $2.46 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 78.12% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 1.14% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.040 0.14 0.32 0.46 EPS Actual 0.020 0.09 0.32 0.32

Stock Performance

Shares of Owens & Minor were trading at $2.90 as of August 5. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 84.14%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Owens & Minor stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Owens & Minor is scheduled to hold the call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d2ixb77b