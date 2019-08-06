Office Depot (NASDAQ: ODP) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Office Depot earnings of 5 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $2.59 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

Office Depot earnings in the same period a year ago was 5 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $2.63 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 0.00% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 1.45% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.070 0.08 0.12 0.04 EPS Actual 0.070 0.09 0.13 0.05

Stock Performance

Shares of Office Depot were trading at $1.77 as of August 5. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.63%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Office Depot stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Office Depot is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3n5kc7iu