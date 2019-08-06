Q2 Earnings Preview For Office Depot
Office Depot (NASDAQ: ODP) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts expect Office Depot earnings of 5 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $2.59 billion, according to the consensus estimate.
Office Depot earnings in the same period a year ago was 5 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $2.63 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 0.00% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 1.45% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.070
|0.08
|0.12
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.070
|0.09
|0.13
|0.05
Stock Performance
Shares of Office Depot were trading at $1.77 as of August 5. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.63%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.
Over the past 90 days, analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Office Depot stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Office Depot is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3n5kc7iu