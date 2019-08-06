New York Times Q2 Earnings Preview
New York Times (NYSE: NYT) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on New York Times management projections, analysts predict EPS of 15 cents on revenue of $438.66 million.
New York Times EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 17 cents. Sales were $414.56 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be down 11.76%. Revenue would be up 5.81% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.100
|0.28
|0.11
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.200
|0.32
|0.15
|0.17
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 45.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on New York Times stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
New York Times is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?linkSecurityString=78449&confirmationNumber=10132364