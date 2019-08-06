New York Times (NYSE: NYT) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on New York Times management projections, analysts predict EPS of 15 cents on revenue of $438.66 million.

New York Times EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 17 cents. Sales were $414.56 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be down 11.76%. Revenue would be up 5.81% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.100 0.28 0.11 0.15 EPS Actual 0.200 0.32 0.15 0.17

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 45.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on New York Times stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

New York Times is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?linkSecurityString=78449&confirmationNumber=10132364