Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Nova Measuring EPS is expected to be around 27 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $49.9 million.

In the same quarter last year, Nova Measuring posted EPS of 46 cents on sales of $61.89 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 41.30% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would have fallen 19.37% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.310 0.42 0.44 0.41 EPS Actual 0.370 0.59 0.52 0.46

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Nova Measuring have declined 1.82%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Nova Measuring stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.