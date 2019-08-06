Earnings Outlook For Luna Innovations
On Wednesday, August 7, Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.
Earnings and Revenue
Luna Innovations EPS will likely be near 1 cent while revenue will be around $15.62 million, according to analysts.
In the same quarter last year, Luna Innovations posted EPS of 3 cents on sales of $13.77 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be down 66.67%. Sales would be up 13.41% from the same quarter last year. Luna Innovations's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.000
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.030
|0.02
|0.04
|0.03
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Luna Innovations stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Luna Innovations is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dfu9cxyf