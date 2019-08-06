On Wednesday, August 7, Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Luna Innovations EPS will likely be near 1 cent while revenue will be around $15.62 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Luna Innovations posted EPS of 3 cents on sales of $13.77 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be down 66.67%. Sales would be up 13.41% from the same quarter last year. Luna Innovations's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.000 0.01 0.01 0.02 EPS Actual 0.030 0.02 0.04 0.03

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Luna Innovations stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Luna Innovations is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dfu9cxyf