Don't be caught off-guard: InterXion Holding (NYSE: INXN) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect InterXion earnings of 16 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $176.96 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, InterXion reported EPS of 14 cents on revenue of $161.04 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 14.29%. Revenue would be have grown 9.89% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.140 0.18 0.18 0.22 EPS Actual 0.110 0.13 0.18 0.14

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of InterXion are up 15.46%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on InterXion Holding stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

InterXion is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.interxion.com/events