Inogen (NASDAQ: INGN) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Inogen modeled for quarterly EPS of 49 cents on revenue of $106.87 million.

Inogen EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 65 cents. Sales were $97.24 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 24.62% decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 9.91% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.310 0.25 0.52 0.44 EPS Actual 0.240 0.44 0.73 0.65

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 72.55%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Inogen stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Inogen is scheduled to hold the call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ingn190806.html