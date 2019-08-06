Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Global Net Lease EPS will likely be near 4 cents while revenue will be around $76.77 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Global Net Lease posted EPS of 61 cents on sales of $65.56 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would have fallen 93.44%. Revenue would be up 17.10% on a year-over-year basis. Global Net Lease's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.060 EPS Actual 0.440 0.5 0.54 0.61

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.82%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Global Net Lease stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Global Net Lease is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/gnl190807.html